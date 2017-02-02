版本:
BRIEF-Orbite HPA plant update

Feb 2 Orbite Technologies Inc :

* Orbite HPA plant update

* Orbite -Calcination system at high purity alumina plant presently in temperature ramp up mode to operational conditions for continued production of HPA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
