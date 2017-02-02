BRIEF-Diana shipping announces new time charter contract

Feb 2 Diana Shipping Inc

* Diana Shipping Inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v dione with caravel

* Diana Shipping Inc - charter is expected to commence on february 4, 2017.

* Diana Shipping Inc - employment is anticipated to generate approximately us$1.92 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter

* Diana Shipping -gross charter rate is us$7,200 per day for first 90 days of charter period and us$7,050 per day for balance period of time charter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: