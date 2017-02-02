BRIEF-Diana shipping announces new time charter contract

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Diana Shipping Inc
* Diana Shipping Inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v dione with caravel
* Diana Shipping Inc - charter is expected to commence on february 4, 2017.
* Diana Shipping Inc - employment is anticipated to generate approximately us$1.92 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter
* Diana Shipping -gross charter rate is us$7,200 per day for first 90 days of charter period and us$7,050 per day for balance period of time charter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.