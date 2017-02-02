版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Camping World announces planned acquisition of Nelson'S RV

Feb 2 Camping World Holdings Inc

* Camping World expands Idaho presence with planned acquisition of Nelson'S RV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
