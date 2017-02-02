版本:
BRIEF-Civeo announces public offering of 20 mln common shares

Feb 2 Civeo Corp

* Civeo Corporation announces pricing of public offering of common shares

* Says public offering of 20.0 million common shares priced at $3.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
