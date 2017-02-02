BRIEF-EXO U Inc says reviewing financing options

Feb 2 Exo U Inc

* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million

* EXO U inc - letter agreement dated November 18, 2016 related to secured credit facility of up to $4 million was terminated

* EXO U - currently reviewing options and remains focused on finding alternative proposals to finance ongoing operational needs and execute on its business plan

* Other options include finding a potential acquirer or partner with a view to merge with or acquire co or its assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: