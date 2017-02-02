版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 22:14 BJT

BRIEF-Amkor Technology to acquire NANIUM

Feb 2 Amkor Technology Inc

* Amkor technology to acquire nanium

* Amkor technology inc - terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Amkor technology inc - terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐