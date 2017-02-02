BRIEF-Veeco Instruments enters into agreement to acquire Ultratech Inc

Feb 2 Ultratech Inc
* Veeco enters into agreement to acquire ultratech
* Transaction valued at approximately $815 million, expected
to be immediately accretive to non-gaap eps
* Says expects to realize approximately $15 million in
annualized run rate synergies within 24 months after closing
* Ultratech have unanimously approved transaction
* Post transaction it is projected that ultratech
shareholders will own approximately 15 percent of combined
company
* says post transaction it is projected that ultratech
shareholders will own approximately 15 percent of combined
company
* Shareholders will receive $21.75 per share in cash,
0.2675 of a share of veeco common stock for each ultratech
common share outstanding
* Says boards of directors of both veeco and ultratech have
unanimously approved transaction
* Expects to realize approximately $15 million in annualized
run rate synergies
* Veeco expects to realize approximately $15 million in
annualized run rate synergies within 24 months after closing
* Transaction consideration is valued at approximately
$28.64 per ultratech share
* Implied enterprise value of deal is approximately $550
million, net of ultratech's net cash balance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: