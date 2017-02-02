版本:
2017年 2月 2日

BRIEF-Cardiff International to acquire Ride Today Acceptance

Feb 2 Cardiff International Inc

* Cardiff signs letter of intent to acquire ride today acceptance

* Cardiff signs letter of intent to acquire ride today acceptance
