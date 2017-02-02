版本:
BRIEF-SMTC appoints Ed Smith as CEO, interim president

Feb 2 Smtc Corp

* Smtc appoints ed smith as interim president and chief executive officer

* Smith will also be elected to board of directors of company

* Smtc corp- smith will assume role of interim president and chief executive officer

* Smtc corp - smith will work alongside outgoing president and chief executive officer sushil dhiman during transition period until february 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
