BRIEF-Wecast Network acquires 55pct of Wide Angle Group Limited

Feb 2 Wecast Network Inc :

* Wecast Network acquires 55pct of wide angle group limited

* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group

* Wecast network inc- names of all businesses residing under wsg will be changed to reflect rebranding

* Wecast Network Inc - WCST will pay no additional monetary or stock consideration for acquisition

* Wecast Network Inc - wcst will acquire 55pct of outstanding capital shares in wag from seller, bt capital global limited

* Sun video group will be renamed as Wecast services group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: