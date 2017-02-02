BRIEF-Xplore Technologies Q3 earnings per share $0.02

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 2 Xplore Technologies Corp :
* Xplore Technologies reports profitable fiscal third quarter 2017
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Xplore Technologies Corp says xplore continues to anticipate sales growth beyond its fiscal year 2017 revenue targets
* Xplore Technologies Corp- for fiscal 2017, xplore revised its revenue outlook to a range of $78 million and $82 million
* Xplore Technologies Corp says gross margin for fiscal year is still expected to be between 28 pct and 30 pct
* Xplore Technologies Corp sees 2017 operating expenses are expected to be approximately $25-27 million, compared to $30.3 million in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.