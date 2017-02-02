BRIEF-Hanesbrands Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.41

Feb 2 Hanesbrands Inc :

* Hanesbrands reports fourth-quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 to $0.29

* Sees Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.21 to $0.24 from continuing operations

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 sales $1.58 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.7 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.93 to $2.03 excluding items

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 sales $6.45 billion to $6.55 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.14, revenue view $6.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hanesbrands Inc - expects approximately $15 million in synergy cost benefits in 2017 from acquisition of Hanes Europe Innerwear in full year 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hanesbrands Inc - synergies from Hanes Australasia (Pacific Brands) and Champion Europe acquisitions are expected to substantially begin in 2018

* Hanesbrands Inc - company expects capital expenditures of approximately $90 million to $100 million in 2017