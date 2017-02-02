BRIEF-Visa reports Q1 EPS $0.86

Feb 2 Visa Inc -
* Sees full-year 2017 annual diluted class a common stock
earnings per share growth: low 30s on a gaap nominal dollar
basis
* Sees 2017 net revenue growth: 16% to 18% range on a
nominal dollar basis, including 2.0 to 2.5 ppts of negative
foreign currency impact
* Reports strong fiscal first quarter 2017 results
* Payments volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, for
three months ended December 31, 2016, was 39% over prior year at
$1.8 trillion.
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.86
* Q1 revenue $4.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.29 billion
* Sees full-year 2017 annual diluted class a common stock
earnings per share growth: mid-teens on an adjusted, non-gaap
nominal dollar basis
* Cross-border volume growth, on a constant dollar basis,
was 140 pct for three months ended December 31, 2016.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Financial outlook for fiscal full-year 2017 includes Visa
Europe integration expenses of approximately $80 million for
full-year
* Total processed transactions, which represent transactions
processed by Visa, for 3 months ended December 31, 2016, were
27.3 billion, a 44 pct increase
* Fiscal Q1 2017 service revenues were $1.9 billion, an
increase of 17 pct over prior year
* Visa Inc affirms 2017 financial outlook for client
incentives, annual operating margin and effective tax rate
* Fy 2017 annual diluted class a common stock earnings per
share growth guidance includes 2.5 to 3.0 ppts of negative
foreign currency impact
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.29, revenue view $17.73
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
