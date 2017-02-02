BRIEF-Mettler-Toledo International reports Q4 2016 results

Feb 2 Mettler-toledo International Inc
* Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reports fourth quarter
2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $5.17
* Q4 earnings per share view $5.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $5.28
* Q4 sales $709.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $701.8 million
* Mettler-Toledo International Inc - Management anticipates
local currency sales growth in 2017 will be approximately 5.5%
* Mettler-Toledo International Inc says sales growth is
expected to result in adjusted EPS in range of $16.55 to $16.75
in FY
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $16.55 to $16.75
* Mettler-Toledo International Inc - For Q1 2017, local
currency sales growth is expected to be approximately 8%
* Mettler-Toledo International Inc - Sees Q1 adjusted eps in
range of $3.05 to $3.10
* Sales in local currency increased 8% in quarter compared
with prior year
* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Mettler-Toledo International Inc- 2017 guidance
incorporates impact of new accounting regulations related to tax
impact of stock option deductions
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.78, revenue view $560.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
