BRIEF-Mettler-Toledo International reports Q4 2016 results

Feb 2 Mettler-toledo International Inc

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $5.17

* Q4 earnings per share view $5.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $5.28

* Q4 sales $709.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $701.8 million

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc - Management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2017 will be approximately 5.5%

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc says sales growth is expected to result in adjusted EPS in range of $16.55 to $16.75 in FY

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $16.55 to $16.75

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc - For Q1 2017, local currency sales growth is expected to be approximately 8%

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc - Sees Q1 adjusted eps in range of $3.05 to $3.10

* Sales in local currency increased 8% in quarter compared with prior year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mettler-Toledo International Inc- 2017 guidance incorporates impact of new accounting regulations related to tax impact of stock option deductions

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.78, revenue view $560.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: