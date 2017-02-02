版本:
BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial appoints Raymond Quirk to board of directors

Feb 2 Fidelity National Financial Inc -

* Adopted a resolution to increase size of company's board of directors to twelve

* Announces election of Raymond R. Quirk to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
