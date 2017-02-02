版本:
BRIEF-Constellium prices notes offering

Feb 2 Constellium Nv -

* Constellium prices notes offering

* Priced a private offering of $650 million of senior unsecured notes due 2025

* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.625% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
