BRIEF-Allegion's board authorizes up to $500 million share repurchase program

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 2 Allegion Plc
* Allegion's board increases quarterly dividend by 33%, authorizes up to $500 million share repurchase program
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.16per share
* New stock repurchase program replaces program established in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.