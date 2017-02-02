版本:
BRIEF-Allegion's board authorizes up to $500 million share repurchase program

Feb 2 Allegion Plc

* Allegion's board increases quarterly dividend by 33%, authorizes up to $500 million share repurchase program

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.16per share

* New stock repurchase program replaces program established in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
