2017年 2月 3日 星期五 09:30 BJT

BRIEF-Ramaco Resources prices initial public offering

Feb 2 Ramaco Resources Inc

* Prices initial public offering

* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
