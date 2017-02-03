版本:
BRIEF-Martin Roper to retire as CEO of Boston Beer Company in 2018

Feb 2 Boston Beer Company Inc

* Martin roper to retire as CEO of Boston Beer Company in 2018

* Boston Beer Company-board created search committee and retained Korn Ferry to assist in identifying,evaluating best candidates to succeed roper as CEO

