BRIEF-Martin Roper to retire as CEO of Boston Beer Company in 2018

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 2 Boston Beer Company Inc
* Martin roper to retire as CEO of Boston Beer Company in 2018
* Boston Beer Company-board created search committee and retained Korn Ferry to assist in identifying,evaluating best candidates to succeed roper as CEO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: