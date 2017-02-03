BRIEF-EZCORP Q1 shr $0.15 from continuing operations

Feb 2 Ezcorp Inc

* EZCORP announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Qtrly total revenue up $5.1 million to $192.6 million

* "Remain on track to reduce corporate expense to $50 million in FY18 from $68 million in FY16"

