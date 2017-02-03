BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Weyerhaeuser Co
* Weyerhaeuser reports fourth quarter, full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 sales $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.63 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.14 excluding items
* Expects Q1 earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Timberlands segment will be comparable to Q4.
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: