BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73

Feb 3 Weyerhaeuser Co

* Weyerhaeuser reports fourth quarter, full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.73

* Q4 sales $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.63 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.14 excluding items

* Expects Q1 earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Timberlands segment will be comparable to Q4.

