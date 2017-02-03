版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 4日 星期六 01:40 BJT

BRIEF-Johnson Outdoors Q1 earnings per share $0.40

Feb 3 Johnson Outdoors Inc :

* Johnson Outdoors reports higher sales and earnings in fiscal first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 sales rose 10 percent to $93.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐