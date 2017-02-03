BRIEF-Regis Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.03

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Regis Corp :
* Regis reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.03
* Q2 revenue fell 5.9 percent to $424 million
* Q2 same store sales fell 3.6 percent
* Regis Corp says Q2 same-store sales for value concepts (excluding mastercuts) declined 2.5%
* Regis Corp says franchisees posted positive same-store sales in quarter
* Regis Corp - estimates shift of Christmas from Friday last year, to Sunday this year negatively impacted same-store sales rate by 120 basis points in quarter
* Regis Corp says Q2 service revenue was $323.2 million, a $17.3 million, or 5.1% decrease, compared to prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: