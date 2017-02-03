BRIEF-Norbord board declares qtrly dividend of CAD $0.10 per share

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Norbord Inc :
* Norbord reports 2016 results; declares quarterly dividend
* Recorded adjusted earnings of $55 million or $0.64 per share (basic and diluted) in Q4 of 2016
* Norbord Inc says in North America, us housing starts were approximately 1.17 million in 2016, up 5% from 1.11 million in 2015
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Norbord Inc says us housing economists are forecasting 2017 starts of approximately 1.25 million, a further 7% year-over-year improvement
* Norbord Inc says in Europe, Norbord's core panel markets remained strong, with double-digit OSB demand growth in both UK and Germany
* Norbord Inc says reported European panel prices in us dollar terms were impacted by significant devaluation of pound sterling following "brexit" referendum in June
* In quarter, "us housing starts continued their steady recovery, driving increased North American OSB demand and prices"
* Norbord Inc says in addition, company expects to invest most of remaining $102 million budgeted to complete inverness project
* Norbord Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of cad $0.10 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: