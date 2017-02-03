版本:
BRIEF-G&W announces retirement of chairman Mortimer Fuller

Feb 3 Genesee & Wyoming Inc

* G&W announces retirement of chairman Mortimer Fuller in May 2017; board to appoint Jack Hellmann as chairman

* Genesee & Wyoming says Jack Hellmann, will be appointed chairman of board following Fuller's retirement in May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
