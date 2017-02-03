BRIEF-G&W announces retirement of chairman Mortimer Fuller

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Genesee & Wyoming Inc
* G&W announces retirement of chairman Mortimer Fuller in May 2017; board to appoint Jack Hellmann as chairman
* Genesee & Wyoming says Jack Hellmann, will be appointed chairman of board following Fuller's retirement in May 2017
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing