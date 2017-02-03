BRIEF-Merck says FDA accepts two SBLAs for Keytruda

Feb 3 Merck & Co Inc

* FDA accepts two SBLAs for Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer in cisplatin-ineligible first-line and second-line post-platinum failure treatment settings

* Merck & Co Inc - PDUFA, or target action, date for both applications is June 14, 2017

* Merck & Co Inc - Keytruda also receives breakthrough therapy designation for second-line treatment based on Keynote-045