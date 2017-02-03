版本:
BRIEF-Gorman-Rupp Q4 earnings per share $0.19

Feb 3 Gorman-rupp Co

* Gorman-Rupp reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 sales fell 4.6 percent to $94.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.19

* Company's backlog of orders was $98.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $117.1 million at December 31, 2015

* Gorman-Rupp Co - capital additions for 2017 are planned to be in range of $8-$10 million, are expected to be financed through internally-generated funds

* "Backlog has been impacted by lower orders in petroleum and fire protection markets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
