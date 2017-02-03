BRIEF-Brookfield Property reports Q4 FFO per unit $0.38

Feb 3 Brookfield Property Partners Lp

* Brookfield Property Partners reports fourth quarter & full-year 2016 results

* Brookfield Property Partners Lp says qtrly company FFO per unit $ 0.38

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors announced an increase in company's quarterly distribution from $0.28 to $0.295 per unit

* Brookfield Property Partners -occupancy in core office portfolio finished quarter at 92.3 percent on 2.9 million square feet of total leasing

* Brookfield Property Partners Lp - special committee of board of trustees of box is currently evaluating offer made to buy about 16.9 percent interest in box