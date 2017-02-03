BRIEF-Phillips 66 partners reports Q4 earnings per share $0.65

Feb 3 Phillips 66 Partners Lp :

* Phillips 66 Partners reports fourth-quarter earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.65

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Phillips 66 Partners Lp - remains on track to achieve $1.1 billion of run-rate EBITDA by end of 2018

* Phillips 66 Partners Lp - qtrly total revenue $228 million

* Q4 revenue view $190.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S [ID:qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.87]