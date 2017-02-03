BRIEF-Axovant sciences announces $55.0 mln venture debt financing from Hercules Capital

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Axovant Sciences Ltd :
* Axovant sciences announces $55.0 million venture debt financing from Hercules Capital
* Says loan will mature on march 1, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: