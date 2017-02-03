版本:
BRIEF-Axovant sciences announces $55.0 mln venture debt financing from Hercules Capital

Feb 3 Axovant Sciences Ltd :

* Axovant sciences announces $55.0 million venture debt financing from Hercules Capital

* Says loan will mature on march 1, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
