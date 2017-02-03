BRIEF-Wisdomtree reports Q4 earnings per share $0.02

Feb 3 Wisdomtree Investments Inc :

* Wisdomtree announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* U.S. listed ETF assets under management were $40.2 billion at december 31, 2016, up 6.5pct from september 30, 2016

* Says q4 revenues decreased 33.6pct from Q4 of 2015 and 1.9pct from Q3 of 2016

* Qtrly total revenue $50.8 million versus $76.5 million

* Q4 revenue view $50.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: