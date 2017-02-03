版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics extends expiration date of certain warrants

Feb 3 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc :

* Asterias Biotherapeutics extends the expiration date of certain warrants and provides update on cash position

* Asterias Biotherapeutics - expiration date for warrants to purchase 3.3 million shares of Co's series a stock extended to 5:00 p.m. NY city time on Sept 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐