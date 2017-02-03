BRIEF-AutoNation reports Q4 earnings per share $1.14 from continuing operations

Feb 3 AutoNation Inc -

* AutoNation reports all-time record quarterly and all-time record full year earnings per share

* Q4 earnings per share $1.14 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $5.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.62 billion

* AutoNation Inc says Q4 net income from continuing operations includes a $20 million after-tax gain, or $0.19 per share, related to a business divestiture