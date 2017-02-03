版本:
BRIEF-Immunovaccine appoints Pierre Labbe as CFO

Feb 3 Immunovaccine Inc -

* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO

* Pierre Labbé will join company as chief financial officer effective February 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
