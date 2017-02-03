BRIEF-Saia Q4 earnings per share $0.40

Feb 3 Saia Inc :

* Saia reports fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Saia inc says Q4 LTL shipments per workday increased 2.1%

* Qtrly revenues were $300.2 million, a 4.4% increase

* Saia Inc - company currently plans net capital expenditures in 2017 of approximately $200 million.

* Q4 revenue view $295.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S