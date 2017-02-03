BRIEF-Allergan board member Michael Gallagher to retire

Feb 3 Allergan Plc :

* Allergan provides board and annual shareholder meeting updates

* Allergan Plc - Adriane M. Brown elected to Allergan board of directors

* Allergan Plc - Allergan board member Michael Gallagher to retire

* Allergan Plc - annual shareholder meeting to be held may 4, 2017; record date of march 8, 2017