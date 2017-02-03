版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 20:31 BJT

BRIEF-Kimbell royalty partners prices IPO

Feb 3 Kimbell Royalty Partners Lp

* Kimbell Royalty Partners prices initial public offering

* Pricing of initial public offering of 5 million common units representing limited partner interests at $18.00 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐