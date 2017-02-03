版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Ascendant Resources provides El Mochito mine and exploration update

Feb 3 Ascendant Resources Inc -

* Ascendant Resources provides El Mochito mine and exploration update

* Initiated a detailed review of exploration opportunities at El Mochito

* El Mochito mine production in q4 was impacted by slow restart after mine fatality in Aug which saw temporary shutdown of mine in Sept Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
