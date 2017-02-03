BRIEF-Nmi Holdings Inc's CFO Glenn Farrell to step down

Feb 3 Nmi Holdings Inc :

* Glenn Farrell to step down as chief financial officer of Nmi Holdings Inc. As of may 2017; adam pollitzer named to succeed farrell as next CFO

* NMI HOLDINGS -as of May 2, 2017 Farrell will step down as CFO but will remain executive vice president and chief accounting officer until his retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: