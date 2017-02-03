BRIEF-Gencor reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Gencor Industries Inc :
* Gencor releases first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $15.8 million
* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: