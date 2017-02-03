版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Gencor reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

Feb 3 Gencor Industries Inc :

* Gencor releases first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $15.8 million

* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐