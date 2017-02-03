BRIEF-Gencor reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

Feb 3 Gencor Industries Inc :

* Gencor releases first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $15.8 million

* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015