BRIEF-Natera Inc announces appointment of Mike Brophy as new CFO

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Natera Inc :
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Natera Inc says brophy replaces herman rosenman, who joined company's board of directors effective February 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: