版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Natera Inc announces appointment of Mike Brophy as new CFO

Feb 3 Natera Inc :

* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer

* Natera Inc says brophy replaces herman rosenman, who joined company's board of directors effective February 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐