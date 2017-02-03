BRIEF-Penntex Midstream Partners Q4 loss per share $0.18

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Penntex Midstream Partners Lp
* Penntex Midstream Partners, Lp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.18
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $18.4 million versus $19.1 million
* Processing volumes averaged 240,000 mmbtu/d during q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: