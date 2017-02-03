版本:
BRIEF-Penntex Midstream Partners Q4 loss per share $0.18

Feb 3 Penntex Midstream Partners Lp

* Penntex Midstream Partners, Lp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.18

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $18.4 million versus $19.1 million

* Processing volumes averaged 240,000 mmbtu/d during q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
