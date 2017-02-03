BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc
* Pernix therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
* Is reviewing opinions, including amount of interest, and intends to work with gsk to conclude matter
* Tribunal also denied pernix's claim that gsk breached its obligations under supply agreement
* Pernix therapeutics - on jan 31, , arbitration tribunal issued opinions in favor of gsk, awarding it damages, fees in amount of about $35 million, plus interes
* Pernix therapeutics holdings - pernix has already paid to gsk, or into an escrow account, an aggregate of $16.5 million, which will offset total award
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing