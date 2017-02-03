版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Terex announces board appointment

Feb 3 Terex Corp

* Matthew Hepler to join Terex board of directors

* Terex Corp says hepler is currently a partner at Marcato Capital Management L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
