BRIEF-Inseego Corp provides update on CFIUS review

Feb 3 Inseego Corp :

* Inseego corp. Provides update on CFIUS review

* Company still expects closing of sale to occur in q1 of 2017

* With CFIUS's consent, parties withdrew and re-filed JVN, which will initiate a new period of review under regulations

* Inseego - in connection with sale of Novatel wireless to T.C.L. Industries and jade ocean, parties have withdrawn and re-filed notice submitted to CFIUS