中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 21:57 BJT

BRIEF-Amyris says near-term debt maturities have been resolved

Feb 3 Amyris Inc :

* Amyris provides business update

* Amyris Inc - near-term debt maturities have been resolved; completed strategic transition out of commodity products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
