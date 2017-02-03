版本:
BRIEF-Neos Therapeutics says priced offering at $5 per share

Feb 3 Neos Therapeutics Inc

* Neos Therapeutics announces pricing of underwritten public offering of $25.0 million of common stock

* Says pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
