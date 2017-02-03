版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Nathan's Famous reports Q3 EPS of $0.17

Feb 3 Nathan's Famous Inc

* Nathan's Famous Inc reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 revenue $19.94 million versus $20.56 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐