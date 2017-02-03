BRIEF-Nathan's Famous reports Q3 EPS of $0.17

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Nathan's Famous Inc
* Nathan's Famous Inc reports third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 revenue $19.94 million versus $20.56 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: