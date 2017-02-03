版本:
BRIEF-Kimco realty appoints Mary Preusse to board

Feb 3 Kimco Realty Corp -

* Kimco realty appoints Mary Hogan Preusse to its board of directors

* With Hogan Preusse's appointment, Kimco's board has expanded to include nine members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
