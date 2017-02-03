版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 22:45 BJT

BRIEF-AGF reports january 2017 assets under management

Feb 3 AGF Management Ltd -

* AGF reports January 2017 assets under management

* Total fee-earning assets under management of $34.0 billion as at January 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐